Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gray Television (GTN)

5/29/2018 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

5/22/2018 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

5/10/2018 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

5/9/2018 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

5/3/2018 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We suspect management’s conservative nature could allow 1Q18 results to still fall within the prior guidance range despite some incremental softness in Auto, differentiating them from the broader peer group, although we are reducing our 2Q core outlook from slightly up to down 1%. We are raising our 2018E EBITDA, however, by $5 million to $388 million, still below what we think is an achievable number north of $400 million depending on political. Unfortunately, the bigger issue for Gray is 2019, with consensus at $322 million, including our overly ambitious $330 million forecast. We acknowledge we failed to consider the NBC full-year renewal impact, as well as the CBS step-up in 2H19, bringing our EBITDA forecast down to $298 million for the year. Even on our new numbers, however, shares still only trade at 6.5x blended 2018/2019E EV/EBITDA, with the Firm unfairly impacted by concerns over the pending UHF discount ruling.””

5/2/2018 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2018 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Gray Television traded down $0.10, hitting $10.90, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,738. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 8,214 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

