Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) recently:

5/31/2018 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/31/2018 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2018 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/8/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2018 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

Get Semtech Co alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $107,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,918. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Semtech by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.