Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of Redwood Trust traded down $0.02, hitting $16.50, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 841,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,243. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

