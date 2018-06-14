Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Regal Beloit worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit traded up $0.70, reaching $81.75, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 136,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,832. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $878.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

