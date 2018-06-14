Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,721,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,422 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil traded up $0.38, hitting $81.89, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,477,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

