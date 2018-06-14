Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) Price Hits $0.0253 on Exchanges

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Renos has a total market capitalization of $843,208.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Renos has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Renos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renos alerts:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

Renos (RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin. The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Renos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.