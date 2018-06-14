Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report issued on Tuesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.30. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Hawaiian opened at $36.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.79 per share, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $705,728.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

