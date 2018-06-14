Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. MED decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CDAY stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.87.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

