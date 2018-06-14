Research Frontiers (REFR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC. is primarily engaged in the development and licensing of suspended particle technology and devices to control the transmission of light. “

REFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Research Frontiers in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Research Frontiers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.06. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 73.63% and a negative net margin of 145.67%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Research Frontiers will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

