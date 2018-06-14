Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $3.10

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

RSLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Reshape Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 69.19% and a negative net margin of 1,715.25%. analysts expect that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reshape Lifesciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.73% of Reshape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.