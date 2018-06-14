Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Stake Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,085,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,505,000 after purchasing an additional 349,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $294,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 562,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $202,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

