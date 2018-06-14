Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stake Increased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International traded down $0.09, reaching $60.09, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 51,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

