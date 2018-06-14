Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce $930,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Revance Therapeutics posted sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,062.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $10.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $15.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 33,807.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $29.95. 191,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,772. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $204,141.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 25,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $892,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $2,097,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

