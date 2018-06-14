Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) versus Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) Critical Review

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS: OGZPY) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Dawson Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 1.14 -$31.26 million ($1.37) -5.72

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO (EDR) 10.97% 6.30% 4.21% Dawson Geophysical -14.43% -16.60% -14.09%

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Dawson Geophysical does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. As of December 31, 2017, it operated nine seismic crews consisting of six crews in the United States and three crews in Canada. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

