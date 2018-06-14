Analyzing Cabot (CBT) and Flotek Industries (FTK)

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flotek Industries and Cabot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cabot 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cabot has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flotek Industries and Cabot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.60 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -48.14 Cabot $2.72 billion 1.47 $241.00 million $3.43 18.85

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flotek Industries does not pay a dividend. Cabot pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -5.16% 0.37% 0.29% Cabot -6.14% 15.83% 7.29%

Summary

Cabot beats Flotek Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction. In addition, the company offers specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; and fumed silica, fumed alumina, and dispersions for automotive, construction, microelectronics, batteries, and consumer products industries, as well as aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. Further, it provides activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; as a chemical carrier; and as a colorant or a decolorizing agent. The company sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.