Contrasting H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) and Pharming Group (PHGUF)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S- has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and Pharming Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S- $2.62 billion 5.45 $398.58 million $2.51 28.57 Pharming Group $101.24 million 10.29 -$90.37 million ($0.18) -10.00

H. Lundbeck A/S- has higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. Lundbeck A/S-, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S- 18.59% 34.41% 20.00% Pharming Group -89.65% -547.18% -57.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H. Lundbeck A/S- and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S- 2 0 0 0 1.00 Pharming Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S- pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pharming Group does not pay a dividend. H. Lundbeck A/S- pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S- shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S- beats Pharming Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine. The company offers pharmaceutical products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, Bipolar I disorder, Epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. H. Lundbeck A/S sells its products to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It also engages in the development of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for treating HAE attacks; and recombinant human factor VIII (rhFVIII), a natural human blood clotting factor for treating haemophilia A. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of new products based on the Pharming technology platform; and a partnership agreement with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

