Reviewing One Stop Systems (OSS) & Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and One Stop Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion 0.51 $69.32 million $1.34 19.85 One Stop Systems $27.54 million 2.09 $90,000.00 $0.01 449.72

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Stop Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super Micro Computer and One Stop Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14 One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.77%. Given One Stop Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Super Micro Computer on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

