Versum Materials (VSM) versus Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:PURE) Head to Head Review

Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:PURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Versum Materials alerts:

This table compares Versum Materials and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials 14.12% 459.92% 18.19% Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock -460.07% -260.04% -168.32%

Risk and Volatility

Versum Materials has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versum Materials and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.88 $193.00 million $1.91 20.99 Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock $1.83 million 26.04 -$6.26 million ($0.10) -7.00

Versum Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock. Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versum Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Versum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Versum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Versum Materials and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versum Materials presently has a consensus target price of $38.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Versum Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock.

Dividends

Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Versum Materials pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Versum Materials beats Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of key materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a antimicrobial food processing aid for use in poultry processing and produce processing; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.