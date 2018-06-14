Head to Head Review: YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) vs. The Meet Group (MEET)

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Meet Group and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group -48.73% 9.49% 7.51% YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 15.50% 13.58% 8.87%

Volatility & Risk

The Meet Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Meet Group and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group $123.75 million 2.43 -$64.59 million $0.31 13.39 YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR $7.90 billion 2.49 $1.22 billion $0.44 15.67

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than The Meet Group. The Meet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Meet Group and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Meet Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given The Meet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Meet Group is more favorable than YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of The Meet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of The Meet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR beats The Meet Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people primarily on mobile platforms in the United States. The company owns and operates the MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, Hi5, and LOVOO mobile applications; and Websites, including meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, and lovoo.com, as well as Social Theater, a viral advertising platform. It also provides marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising, information listing, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions Business and Consumer Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and information listing services. The company is also involved in financial and payment-related services; cloud-related services; and corporate services, such as data center related operations, and other services. In addition, it is involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; mail-order services for office-related products and other delivery services; rental server information processing, domain registration, and cloud services; parcel delivery service; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. Further, the company offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, it engages in data center, venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, life/non-life insurance agency, and e-commerce, online media, as well as other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. Yahoo Japan Corporation also operates Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

