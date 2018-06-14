RevolverCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, RevolverCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RevolverCoin has a total market capitalization of $130,274.00 and $21.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 176.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003497 BTC.

About RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin (XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,866,919 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

