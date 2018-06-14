RevolverCoin (XRE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $130,350.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 175.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin (XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,866,987 coins. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

