Contrasting Rex Energy (REXX) & Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Rex Energy (NASDAQ: REXX) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rex Energy and Hess Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rex Energy $139.02 million 0.04 -$176.71 million ($4.90) -0.11 Hess Midstream Partners $565.80 million 1.00 $284.80 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rex Energy.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Rex Energy does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Rex Energy has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Rex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rex Energy and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rex Energy -61.80% N/A -3.76% Hess Midstream Partners 9.69% 2.24% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rex Energy and Hess Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rex Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hess Midstream Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 240.82%. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Rex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rex Energy is more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Rex Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities. In the Illinois Basin, the Company is focused on its developmental oil drilling on its properties. The Company owns an interest in approximately 1,820 oil and natural gas wells. The Company produces an average of over 195.8 net millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, composed of approximately 62.4% natural gas, over 9.5% oil and approximately 28.1% NGLs. In the Illinois Basin, the Company produces an average of approximately 1,998 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Including both developed and undeveloped acreage, the Company controls approximately 99,200 gross (over 79,700 net) acres in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and NGL gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 345 MMcf/d, including an aggregate compression capacity of 174 MMcf/d; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 161 MBbl/d. The Processing and Storage segment consists of Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

