Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.47% of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,500,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,321,000 after acquiring an additional 858,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,689,000 after acquiring an additional 435,364 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 201,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,569,000.

Get Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $1,328,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,134. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.39. 2,254,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,090. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 456.77% and a net margin of 1.38%. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Raymond James lowered Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.