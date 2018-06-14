Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 954 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Oxford Industries worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries opened at $88.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.32. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, General Counsel Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $384,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,536.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Grassmyer sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $362,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,482. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

