Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,233 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust opened at $14.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

