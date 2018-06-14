Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Exponent worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Exponent to $23.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

In other Exponent news, insider John Pye sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $322,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $2,570,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Exponent traded up $0.65, reaching $49.90, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 357,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,469. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

