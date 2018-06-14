RIB Software (RIB) Receives €25.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RIB Software (ETR:RIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.92 ($30.14).

A number of brokerages have commented on RIB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS set a €19.25 ($22.38) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of RIB Software traded up €0.62 ($0.72), hitting €21.32 ($24.79), on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 208,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 1-year low of €11.43 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €35.16 ($40.88).

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

