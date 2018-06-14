Ripto Bux (RBX) Price Hits $0.0001

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Ripto Bux token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripto Bux has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripto Bux has a total market cap of $42,521.00 and $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00607019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00224432 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00093158 BTC.

About Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux launched on April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. The official website for Ripto Bux is riptobux.com. The official message board for Ripto Bux is medium.com/@riptobux. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux.

Ripto Bux Token Trading

Ripto Bux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripto Bux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripto Bux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

