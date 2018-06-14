Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 18,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,360. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 161.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,427.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

