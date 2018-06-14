Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTTR. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,470. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

