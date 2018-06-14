RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM comprises approximately 1.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the first quarter worth $108,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM traded up $0.07, hitting $78.05, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 950,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,794. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

