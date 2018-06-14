16,355 Shares in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (FDD) Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (NYSEARCA:FDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX in the first quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX traded up $0.01, hitting $13.82, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 142,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,900. First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

