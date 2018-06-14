RiverPoint Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of RiverPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 305,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 7,575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,920,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,497 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,746,000 after acquiring an additional 986,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chevron by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,728,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,111,000 after acquiring an additional 955,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron traded down $0.56, reaching $126.51, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.