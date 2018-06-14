RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,778 Shares of First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of First Foundation worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Foundation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,361 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Foundation by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacob Sonenshine sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $242,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $1,792,845 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFWM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

First Foundation traded up $0.05, reaching $20.16, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 14,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.15 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.05%. analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

