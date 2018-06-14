RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the first quarter worth $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the first quarter worth $120,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index traded up $0.08, hitting $85.31, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 171,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,841. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

