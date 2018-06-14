RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 12,578 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after buying an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 811,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,641,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,227,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 589,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,301,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Shares of TYL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,887. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $237.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $7,986,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,023.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,712 shares of company stock worth $32,720,005. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

