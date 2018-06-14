RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 216,435 Shares of CBTX Inc (CBTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,435 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of CBTX worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBTX. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,292,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 9,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBTX Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $846.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.49.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

