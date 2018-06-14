Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.81. 2,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,163. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

In other news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 859 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,149 shares of company stock worth $8,062,776. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Barclays increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.