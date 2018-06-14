Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,551,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.28.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group traded up $2.46, hitting $255.33, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 2,397,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,271. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.09 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

