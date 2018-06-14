Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Acquires 71,500 Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Zoe’s Kitchen comprises 2.2% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of Zoe’s Kitchen worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZOES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoe’s Kitchen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE ZOES opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Zoe’s Kitchen Inc has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

