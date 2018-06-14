Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.27 Million in Monsanto (NYSE:MON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MON shares. Argus cut Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

MON remained flat at $$127.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Monsanto has a 52 week low of $114.19 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Monsanto will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

