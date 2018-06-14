Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rocky Brands (RCKY) Share Price

Headlines about Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.1171288257113 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Rocky Brands traded up $0.10, hitting $28.70, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.36. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.60 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.51%. equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Rocky Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Harley E. Rouda, Jr. sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $236,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,686 shares in the company, valued at $716,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Simms sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,662 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.