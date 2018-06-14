Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,512,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,306,000 after purchasing an additional 722,113 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,159,000 after purchasing an additional 551,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,089,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 500,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.63 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.