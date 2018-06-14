Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) to Hold

Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rolls-Royce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Rolls-Royce traded up $0.68, hitting $11.94, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 89,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,464. Rolls-Royce has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

