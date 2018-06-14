Select Energy Services (WTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research report released on Monday, June 4th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of WTTR opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.52. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.65 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 276.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

