Cameco (CCO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Cameco opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$9.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.80.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$439.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

