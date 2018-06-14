Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 91,690 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 6.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $147,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada traded down $0.62, hitting $76.31, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,082. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.7296 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

