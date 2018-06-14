RPC, Inc. (RES) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

RES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RPC from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $67,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $270,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after buying an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.29. 56,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,129. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. RPC has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that RPC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

