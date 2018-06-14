Rui Feng Sells 40,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total value of C$147,600.00.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$109,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$111,000.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$144,000.00.

Silvercorp Metals traded down C$0.05, hitting C$3.68, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 336,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,913. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.75 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province.

