Saia (SAIA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia traded down $1.25, hitting $82.80, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 249,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,695. Saia has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts anticipate that Saia will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,953,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.